Amazing Batman Art Exhibit Coming To Shreveport This Summer

It's starting to feel more and more like this summer in Shreveport will be the Summer of The Geek. Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, will be at the Shreveport Convention Center August 19th-21st, with a ton of great events happening all around that weekend.

But that's just August. Why would it feel like a Summer of The Geek with just that? Well, its not just that.

This summer, the Shreveport Regional Arts Council is bringing one of the most incredible Batman comic book collections on Earth to Downtown Shreveport. It's not just that the collection is incredible, its why the collection is incredible. The books in this collection are custom art pieces. Where each book has had a custom cover drawn by a different artist, or celebrity.

We're talking about covers drawn by legendary artists like the late Neal Adams, Shreveport's Bill Joyce, Art Spiegelman, Jim Lee, Frank Miller, Alex Ross, and a ton more.

Plus Batman comic book covers created by celebrities like Jim Carey, J.J. Abrams, Gloria Vanderbilt, and Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk, among others.

This whole collection is a project put together by a celebrity in his own right. The Batman Black & White sketch collection belongs to legendary graphic designer Chip Kidd. The man who is responsible for the iconic Jurassic Park logo.

Hear how he started this collection right here...

The collection will live at ArtSpace this summer. Chip Kidd Presents Batman: Black & White will start on June 24th, and run through August 27th. The exhibit will be open Tuesday through Thursday, and is free admission.

There will be a big celebration to open the exhibit on Friday, June 24th from 5pm to 8pm at ArtSpace in Downtown Shreveport.

With these tremendous Batman works living in Downtown Shreveport this summer, and all of the Geek'd Con events on the way, it really does feel like the Summer of The Geek is upon us!