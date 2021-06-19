Murr’s Worst Punishments From Impractical Jokers

Get our free mobile app

I cannot express how excited I am about Geek'd Con this August. Shreveport's comic con is coming back to downtown Shreveport August 13-15, 2021. I'm excited about a bunch of different guests who are coming to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. People like Jason Mewes, Peter Facinelli, Emily Swallow, Christopher McDonald, and of course the legend Alice Cooper.

But there is one guest I'm most excited to see, and that's Murr form Impractical Jokers.

I've been a huge fan of Impractical Jokers ever since it premiered on TruTV back in 2011. I've always been a fan of hidden-camera-type TV shows, but Impractical Jokers was unlike anything I had seen before. The concept alone was beyond funny...four lifelong friends embarrassing themselves and each other for our entertainment.

Ten years later and Impractical Jokers is one of the most-loved shows on television. The show still features those same four friends; Joe Gatto, Brian Quinn, Sal Vulcano, and James "Murr" Murray.

The show is crazy because not only do you see them do wild stuff, but you get to see how friends genuinely treat each other under some of the worst circumstances. The best moments are when one of the guys has an earpiece in and has to say to random people the insults that their friends are telling them in their ear. It's remorseless, but hilarious.

Since I love the show and love Geek'd Con, I thought I would get us all a little bit more excited to meet the iconic member of The Tenderloins. We've already looked at some of his funniest moments, but now I want to look at some of his cringeiest. Some of the punishments that top others.

Here are the 5 Worst punishments I found for our pal Murr:

#5 - Murr Gets Destroyed By Derby Chicks and Emails

#4 - This Kid Takes Murr's Stuff (we'll be back to his apartment)

#3 - Itchy Stripping

#2 - Murr Meets His Crush

#1 - Murr Watches His Apartment Get Wrecked

