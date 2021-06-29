All Aboard! Passenger Train Could Connect Louisiana and TX Soon

Get our free mobile app

Traveling by train is an amazing way to see the country. Unfortunately, a few roadblocks that stand in the way of making it easily accessible and affordable to most people have the vast majority of us choosing other forms of transportation - namely cars and planes. Luckily for the train industry (and for train fans), some of those roadblocks may be removed very soon - clearing the way for mass rail travel in our area once again.

Currently, there is no passenger rail service between Marshall, Texas and Meridian, Mississippi. Louisiana falls squarely in that gap, leaving the train option right out for residents of the state looking to travel for business or vacation. According to the ArkLaTex Homepage, a new infrastructure plan proposed by the Biden administration could fill in that gap and bring passenger trains back to Shreveport!

Reportedly, the new bill would include $66 billion for Amtrack to improve their passenger rail service. Organizations like the I-20 Corridor Council have been pushing for a viable passenger line between Atlanta, Georgia and Ft. Worth, Texas for around 20 years in an effort to eventually re-establish passenger train routes all the way to New York City.

Experts say that it will take roughly $80 million to make this dream a reality. If and when the funding comes through, the line could be operational in as soon as 12 to 18 months. Just think about this the next time you might want to pop over to Dallas: Wouldn't it be nice to let someone else drive for a change?

