Anne Rice’s Historic Haunted New Orleans Mansion is for Sale

Get our free mobile app

Anne Rice was arguably the best author in Louisiana's history. I mean no disrespect to Ernest Gaines, Kat Chopin, or any other writer that hails from the Sportsman's Paradise - but it's hard to imagine someone who has impacted the modern world of literacy from our state more than the woman who brought us Interview with the Vampire.

Entertainment Weekly's PopFest Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly loading...

Anne Rice Was Probably Louisiana's Most Successful Writer

It's a bit of an understatement to say that Rice was handsomely rewarded for her writing success. According to Celebritynetworth.com, she was worth an estimated $60 million at the time of her death in December of last year. It's really no surprise when you consider that several of her works were adapted into comic books, movies, and more!

Alexander-Cherepanov Alexander-Cherepanov loading...

Anne Rice's New Orleans Mansion is a Historic Masterpiece

One of the properties that Rice purchased and lived in is now on the market, and it's incredible. This 5 bedroom, 5 full and 2 half-bath home is exquisite. Built in 1888, and expertly maintained - stepping into this home is like stepping back in time. You can almost see Rice's characters come alive within these walls.

Pile of Twenty Dollar Bills Ingram Publishing loading...

Anne Rice's Historic (and Possibly Haunted) NOLA Mansion Has Been Reduced More Than Half a Million Dollars

According to Dirt.com, this masterpiece of a mansion has been reduced more than half-a-million dollars in order to sell it fast. After $600,000 has been knocked off of the price, it rings up to $3,500,000.

Estate agent shaking hands with his customer after contract signature Natee Meepian loading...

Ann Rice's NOLA Mansion Could Be Yours

If you'd like to see more of the house, or possibly put in an offer, you can check out the official listing here. If you do buy it, I will take a comfy guest bedroom to stay in when I visit New Orleans in lieu of a finder's fee.

Louisiana Vampire Author Anne Rice's New Orleans Mansion is For Sale Before famed Louisiana author Anne Rice died in December of 2021, she brought us an incredible wealth of literature. Starting in 1976 with her first published book Interview with the Vampire, Rice captured the imagination of fans around the world. In total she penned 36 novels, including four under the nom de plume A.N. Roquelaure, two more under a different pen name (Anne Rampling), one with her son, Christopher Rice, and one non-fiction book. Her success brought her enough money to purchase this historic (and reportedly haunted) mansion in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Now, this magnificent piece of literary history is up for sale - and it's even been reduced. The price has been slashed by $600,000, and now sits just below the $4 million mark.

If you like what you see, and you'd like to live like the Louisiana Vampire Queen Anne Rice did - just visit the realtor's page and put in an offer!

Historical Shreveport Home Fully Renovated for Sale