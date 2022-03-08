Anne Rice’s Historic Haunted New Orleans Mansion is for Sale
Anne Rice was arguably the best author in Louisiana's history. I mean no disrespect to Ernest Gaines, Kat Chopin, or any other writer that hails from the Sportsman's Paradise - but it's hard to imagine someone who has impacted the modern world of literacy from our state more than the woman who brought us Interview with the Vampire.
Anne Rice Was Probably Louisiana's Most Successful Writer
It's a bit of an understatement to say that Rice was handsomely rewarded for her writing success. According to Celebritynetworth.com, she was worth an estimated $60 million at the time of her death in December of last year. It's really no surprise when you consider that several of her works were adapted into comic books, movies, and more!
Anne Rice's New Orleans Mansion is a Historic Masterpiece
One of the properties that Rice purchased and lived in is now on the market, and it's incredible. This 5 bedroom, 5 full and 2 half-bath home is exquisite. Built in 1888, and expertly maintained - stepping into this home is like stepping back in time. You can almost see Rice's characters come alive within these walls.
Anne Rice's Historic (and Possibly Haunted) NOLA Mansion Has Been Reduced More Than Half a Million Dollars
According to Dirt.com, this masterpiece of a mansion has been reduced more than half-a-million dollars in order to sell it fast. After $600,000 has been knocked off of the price, it rings up to $3,500,000.
Ann Rice's NOLA Mansion Could Be Yours
If you'd like to see more of the house, or possibly put in an offer, you can check out the official listing here. If you do buy it, I will take a comfy guest bedroom to stay in when I visit New Orleans in lieu of a finder's fee.