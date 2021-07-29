33-year-old Ryan Thompson of Abbeville now sits behind bars after he allegedly used a shotgun to try to kill another male in an argument over payment for storing a motor.

According to a press release from Abbeville Police, the incident happened around midday Sunday as officers responded to Abbeville General Hospital to find the victim suffering numerous gunshot wounds from his ankle to his face. Investigators say Thompson allegedly tried to shoot the victim with a handgun first, but missed. That's when Thompson allegedly grabbed the shotgun and shot the victim on the side of his body.

Ryan Thompson, mugshot from Abbeville Police Department

Thompson was eventually found and arrested on a charge of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

If you have any information on this case, or any other crime, please contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling 893-2511. You can contact their “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.

Abbeville Woman Dies in Morning Crash

34-year-old Sasha R. Menard of Abbeville is dead after her truck ran off the side of Louisiana Highway 330, about half a mile south of Wiley Road in Vermilion Parish, on Wednesday morning.

Menard, who Louisiana State Police investigators say was unrestrained at the time of the crash, went into a ditch and struck a culvert, killing her at the scene. Troopers say impairment is suspected as a standard toxicology sample has been sent to the lab.

Louisiana State Troopers leave you with this reminder:

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

This is the 43rd death as a result of 34 fatal crashes investigated by Troop I in 2021,

Things We Need To Improve Upon While Driving