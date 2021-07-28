Baton Rouge Strip Club Gets $1.1 Million Federal Pandemic Grant

WAFB-TV is reporting that a popular strip club in Baton Rouge received a $1.1 million federal grant as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Baton Rouge TV station reports that the Penthouse got the grant as it was part of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.

This was designed to help small businesses that were struggling during the pandemic when some were forced to close their doors due to restrictions.

According to the report by WAFB, "The Baton Rouge Business Report article indicated SBA regulations clearly state that establishments “must not present live performances of a prurient sexual nature” in order to be eligible for the program."

As you may expect, now many in the community and small business world are asking how and why this establishment received such a grant, while others who were entitled did not receive any government assistance.

WAFB says that the owners of the club have not yet reached out to them for comment. We'll continue to follow this story and to read more, visit WAFB-TV.

