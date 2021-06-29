Arklatex Musician Plays National Anthem on Flute at Rangers Game

It is always an honor to be chosen to perform the National Anthem at a major sporting event, but fans at Sunday's Texas Rangers game got a special treat.

Hallsville grad Lauren Lancaster was selected to begin the festivities by playing the National Anthem on her flute. Lancaster lives in Fort Worth now, but she has deep roots in Northeast Texas. She also played God Bless America during the Sunday game which saw the Rangers play host to the Kansas City Royals.

Lancaster told the Marshall News Messenger: “I am very honored and proud and blessed. It’s a bucket-list item.”

