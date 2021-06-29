Arklatex Musician Plays National Anthem on Flute at Rangers Game
It is always an honor to be chosen to perform the National Anthem at a major sporting event, but fans at Sunday's Texas Rangers game got a special treat.
Hallsville grad Lauren Lancaster was selected to begin the festivities by playing the National Anthem on her flute. Lancaster lives in Fort Worth now, but she has deep roots in Northeast Texas. She also played God Bless America during the Sunday game which saw the Rangers play host to the Kansas City Royals.
Lancaster told the Marshall News Messenger: “I am very honored and proud and blessed. It’s a bucket-list item.”
You might wonder how a flute player got this gig. Well she took a tour of Globe Life Park with her boyfriend and bumped into Chuck Morgan, who is the team announcer. She inquired about how people are selected to perform the anthem and he told her that's part of his duties.
She connected with him in an email and send him a sample of her talent and that's how this all began.
Lancaster told the paper she has loved music since she was in 4th grade and started out on the piano.
In later years, she played in the band at Kilgore College.