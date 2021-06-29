Arklatex Musician Plays National Anthem on Flute at Rangers Game

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

It is always an honor to be chosen to perform the National Anthem at a major sporting event, but fans at Sunday's Texas Rangers game got a special treat.

Hallsville grad Lauren Lancaster was selected to begin the festivities by playing the National Anthem on her flute. Lancaster lives in Fort Worth now, but she has deep roots in Northeast Texas. She also played God Bless America during the Sunday game which saw the Rangers play host to the Kansas City Royals.

Lancaster told the Marshall News Messenger: “I am very honored and proud and blessed. It’s a bucket-list item.”

You might wonder how a flute player got this gig. Well she took a tour of Globe Life Park with her boyfriend and bumped into Chuck Morgan, who is the team announcer. She inquired about how people are selected to perform the anthem and he told her that's part of his duties.

She connected with him in an email and send him a sample of her talent and that's how this all began.

Lancaster told the paper she has loved music since she was in 4th grade and started out on the piano.

In later years, she played in the band at Kilgore College.

 Fast forward to the 5:25 mark on this video to hear this amazing performance.

Dogs on Beaches

Dogs love to be on beaches.

LOOK: Milestones in women's history from the year you were born

Women have left marks on everything from entertainment and music to space exploration, athletics, and technology. Each passing year and new milestone makes it clear both how recent this history-making is in relation to the rest of the country, as well as how far we still need to go. The resulting timeline shows that women are constantly making history worthy of best-selling biographies and classroom textbooks; someone just needs to write about them.

Scroll through to find out when women in the U.S. and around the world won rights, the names of women who shattered the glass ceiling, and which country's women banded together to end a civil war.
Filed Under: Sports
Categories: Local News, Sports, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top