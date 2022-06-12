Arrest Made in New Iberia Drive-By That Left Baby Wounded
New Iberia police say they have arrested a third suspect in a March shooting that left a seven-month old infant wounded.
According to NIPD spokesperson Sergeant Daesha Hughes, Jaleisha Butler was arrested and booked on seven counts of accessory after the fact and one count each of obstruction of justice, criminal mischief, and filing false public records.
Butler is accused of playing a part in the March 18 drive-by shooting that left the infant with critical injuries. The infant was treated for a brain injury at a New Orleans hospital and released. Four adults were also wounded in that incident on C. V. Jackson Street. One was shot in the eye and suffered critical injuries. The three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Two other suspects, Amiri Benoit and Mactori Doucet, were arrested in Texas in April in connection with the case. Both are facing attempted first-degree murder charges. Benoit is in the Iberia Parish Jail on $10 million bond. Doucet is in the St. Mary Parish Jail on $5 million bond.