The St. Martinville Police Department announced on their Facebook page that they have made an arrested in the case of a missing elderly man.

Unfortunately, no one has been able to locate Albert Willis in almost a year.

According to police Porsche Calais was booked on a charge of obstruction of justice, they say, due to her "deceitfulness and failure to cooperate in the ongoing investigation and efforts of Saint Martinville Police Department detectives to local Albert Willis."

Police Chief Ricky Martin told KLFY that another warrant is expected in connection with the case.

Willis was last seen on June 18 of last year. That month, Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for the man.

In June of last year, two search and rescue K-9 teams were used in the search for Willis.

In July 2021, officials with the St. Martinville Police Department says that a pond near Willis' home on Knight Drive was drained, but the man is still missing.

If you know anything dealing with the disappearance of Albert Willis, you are asked to call the St. Martinville Police Department at 337-394-3001.

