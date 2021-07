State police have issued a silver alert for a missing elderly St. Martinville man.

Family members reported Albert Willis missing last Friday. Authorities say Willis walked away from his home sometime after 7:30 that morning.

Willis has dementia and is believed to be in danger.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and tan loafers.

Call 911 if you see him.

