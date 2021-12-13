As the Traffic Stalls: Huge Lafayette Project Delayed, Christmas Closures to Begin Soon

It's the holidays, which means traffic throughout Lafayette has been anything but joyful to deal with lately.

As we have mentioned before, road construction has been ongoing throughout several areas of the Hub City for quite a few months. But, as the projects slowly progress, we can look forward to improved road and traffic conditions in these areas.

Which Roads Are Scheduled to Have Closures During Christmas?

St. Mary Boulevard between Taft Street and West St. Landry Street

You may have noticed that construction workers have begun resurfacing the roadway on Monday. According to a press release from Lafayette Consolidated Government, you can expect workers to be in the area until the project is completed as scheduled by January 8th at 5:00 p.m.

The good news is that the road will stay open for local access but all other drivers should use the posted detour routes. Also, bike lanes will be installed once the project is complete. But, in the meantime, bicyclists will temporarily have to share the road with vehicles.

What Huge Lafayette Project Has Been Delayed?

Earlier this year, KPEL News reported on the "Curvy" Road Project, which was to use federal funds to fix five "curvy" roads that have been identified in Lafayette Parish that contain curves that make the area more susceptible to crashes, especially when it rains.

The project was supposed to begin in October.

So, why in December has the project still not started yet?

A local traffic official with the Acadiana Planning Commission tells KPEL News the project has been delayed because the contractor who was awarded it went out of business. There is no time frame at this time as the bonding company is looking to select another contractor.

The Acadiana Planning Commission/MPO and Lafayette Consolidated Government Traffic, Roads, and Bridges staffs collaborated to secure $316,490.50 to address these roads, which will receive what's called High Friction Surface Treatment. HFST is used to provide pavement friction to increase overall road traction on wet or dry surfaces and dramatically reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities.

Once the project begins, it is expected to take one year to complete.

What Other Projects Are Happening Across Lafayette This Week?

West University Avenue

The northbound outside lane of LA 182 (W. University Avenue) - from Bellevue Street to Silkwood Street - will be closed from 7:00 p.m. Monday until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday as construction workers repair the roadway.

The detour for northbound traffic will be south on LA 182, then northwest on US 167, then north on the Evangeline Thruway, then west on US 90.

The detour for southbound traffic will be north on LA 182, then east on US 90, then south on the Evangeline Thruway, then southwest on US 167.

US 90

There will be alternating lane closures happening on Wednesday and Thursday as maintenance crews will grind bumps in the road and perform other maintenance operations on the inside and outside lanes of US 90 - in both directions - between Ambassador Caffery and the St. Martin Parish line.

This will happen from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, weather permitting.

