A deadly trooper-involved shooting in Ascension Parish early Tuesday morning has left a family demanding answers after identifying their loved one as the victim.

The Louisiana State Police said the incident happened just before 2 a.m. on LA Highway 431 at Highway 935, near St. Amant High School.

According to initial reports from WAFB, a trooper conducted a traffic stop when shots were fired, leaving one person dead. The trooper was not injured.

Family Identifies Victim as Nicholas

Relatives have identified the man killed as Nicholas. His family told WAFB he was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales, where he was pronounced dead. They say troopers at the hospital did not allow them to see his body.

“We got up there and they would not let us see him,” one family member said. “Now they tell us they’re sending him to Jefferson Parish for an autopsy.

We asked how they identified him, and they told us they used his driver’s license.”

Few Details Released by State Police

Louisiana State Police initially confirmed that a trooper discharged their weapon during the traffic stop but have since declined to provide further details. The agency has not explained why another department has not been brought in to investigate the case, raising questions among the public.

The scene led to road closures in the area for several hours on Tuesday morning, affecting travel to St. Amant High School. The school system advised parents that buses and drivers would experience delays and that late arrivals would be excused.

Call for Information

State Police are asking anyone who may have information, photos, or video of the incident to contact them. Reports can be made anonymously by calling 1-800-434-8007 or through the suspicious activity portal at lsp.org.

The investigation remains ongoing.

