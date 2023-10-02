LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - An often-traveled intersection on Moss Street is closed during the work week as Atmos Energy is performing infrastructure repairs within the roadway.

According to a press release from the Lafayette Consolidated Government, workers are closing both lanes on West Pine Street at its intersection with Moss Street from now through Friday, October 6th. The intersection will open once again for the weekend then will close again the following Monday through Friday (October 9-13).

Detour routes will be available and local access maintained.

Traffic Closures Continue on US Highway 90 in Broussard, Louisiana

DOTD's mission to repair US Highway 90 continues as crews are removing existing pavement structure along the edge of the highway.

Work crews have turned their attention to US 90 SOUTHBOUND as they are performing high-density polyurethane foam injections (slab jacking) to the existing concrete roadway from Ambassador Caffery to LA 88 (Coteau Road). These closures are happening for the next month from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night.

During this same stretch of time, DOTD crews are slab jacking US 90 NORTHBOUND from just south of LA 88 (Coteau Road) to LA 92-1 (Young Street). The closures are scheduled for the following days/times:

Weeknights (Monday - Thursday) beginning at 8:00 p.m. and ending at 6:00 a.m. the following morning

Weekend lane closures will begin on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and extend continuously (daytime and nighttime) until the following Sunday at 8:00 a.m.

This construction is part of the repairs being done to the Evangeline Thruway/US 90.

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone. Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays. No detour is necessary.

Section of St. John Street in Lafayette Closed

Next, we head north as LCG crews have closed a section of St. John Street between W. Simcoe Street and Cameron Street for drainage and concrete infrastructure repairs. Local access will be maintained, and detour routes will be provided as work is expected to last for another 2-3 weeks.