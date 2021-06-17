Audubon Zoo Water Park Reopens in NOLA

I think we can all admit that summer at this time last year was very different for everyone. And one of the best parts about things returning to "normal" is that we can resume some of our favorite seasonal activities and traditions.

While I was growing up, our family trekked to the world-famous Audubon Zoo in New Orleans every summer. It's one of the most well-known zoos in the entire United States and a historic part of the Crescent City. Not only is it a haven for hundreds of species of animals, insects, and reptiles, but it's been the site for filming dozens of movies and television shows throughout the years. It's a true Louisiana treasure.

And, like so many other things around the country, the Audubon Zoo was closed during the pandemic in 2020. And slowly but surely, it's been reopened in the beautiful Uptown neighborhood of New Orleans. And earlier this week another part of the zoo opened its doors. The Cool Zool Water Park is ready for a summer of fun! And according to their website "The wet and wild, kid-friendly fun starts with a 750-foot lazy river and continues with a huge alligator water slide, spider monkey soakers, water-spitting snakes, and more splash-worthy activities. Best of all, it’s right beside the animals inside Audubon Zoo."

Cool Zoo is currently open Wednesdays through Sundays until August 1, then only on weekends until September 5. There are two sessions open to allow for cleaning each day - 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM, and 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM. Masks are encouraged for visitors 8 years and older. For more info, and to purchase tickets in advance, see the Audubon Institute website.