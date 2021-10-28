Elephants at Audubon Zoo in New Orleans Have the Time of Their Lives Smashing Pumpkins

Smashing Pumpkins, no not the band, that's what the animals at Audubon Zoo in New Orleans were doing this week. And by the looks of things, they were having the time of their lives.

Zookeepers at Audubon Zoo, Louisiana's largest zoo, located in historic Uptown New Orleans handed out pumpkins to monkeys, elephants and gorillas to have a little Halloween fun leading up to the holiday weekend.

New Orleans may just be the Halloween/Voodoo capital of the world, so it's only fitting that the zoo animals celebrate New Orleans' heritage as well.

Audubon Zoo houses animals from around the world.

Audubon Zoo is consistently one of the country's top-ranked zoos, voted as one of the top ten zoos in the country in the USA Today "10 Best" reader poll and ranked as one of the top things to do in New Orleans. -AudubonNatureInstiture.org

Zoo Animals Smashing Pumpkins at Audubon Zoo in New Orleans

Zoo Animals Enjoy Halloween Treats at Audubon Zoo in New Orleans

Peek-a-Boo at Audubon Zoo in New Orleans

Orangutan Menari at Audubon Zoo in New Orleans is Expecting

Free Admission Periods at Audubon Zoo in New Orleans

Giraffes at Audubon Zoo in New Orleans Can Be Seen for Free When Zoo is Closed

Audubon Zoo Information

Zoo Hours: Wednesday - Friday / 10 AM - 4 PM, Saturday - Sunday / 10 AM - 5 PM

Address: 6500 Magazine Stree, New Orleans, La. 70118

Tickets: Non-Member Adult (13-64) $24.95, Non-Member Child (2-12) $19.95, Non-Member Senior (65+) $19.95

Phone: Guest Services (504) 861-2537