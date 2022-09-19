Boo at the Zoo Returns to Zoosiana All October Long

Zoosiana in Broussard will once again be putting on one of their most popular events of the year, "Boo at the Zoo".

The best part of it all is that the event is happening all month long, from October 1 to October 31.

"Boo at the Zoo" is a fun-filled, family event that celebrates Halloween. Zoosiana will be decorated in the spirit of Boo at the Zoo to help get you in the festive spirit.

All children are invited to wear their favorite, most amazing Halloween costume. While at the zoo, take a picture of your child's or your family's photo at the designated photo op spot to enter the online costume contest.

Here's how to enter the Halloween costume contest:

Visit Zoosiana in your best Halloween costume between October 1 and October 31. Take your child's or your family's photo at the designated photo op spot Email your best photo to boo@zoosiana.com to submit.

All costume contest submissions will be posted on Zoosiana's Facebook page as they are received. The photo with the most “likes” by the end of the day on October 31, 2022, will win a special prize.

Zoosiana - Zoo of Acadiana, Facebook Zoosiana - Zoo of Acadiana, Facebook loading...

All children 12 years and under in costume will receive a special treat bag when exiting the zoo. Just ask a gift shop staff member for your treat bag as you exit, either from inside the gift shop or at the front windows.

The best part of it all is that regular zoo admission prices are in place for this month-long celebration.

The zoo has many additional fun attractions to enjoy (attraction prices vary). Ride the Safari Express Train, see the ZooLive Animal Show, feed the parakeets, play on the Jungle Lodge Playground, and chow down at the food court.

Tickets can be purchased at the zoo on the day of the event or online by clicking here. (Every person 1 year or older in attendance needs an admission ticket.)