Name a Cockroach or Rodent After Your Ex and Let the San Antonio Zoo Feed It to Another Animal This Valentine’s Day

If the San Antonia Zoo has anything to say about it, this Valentine's Day won't be just for lovers. The world-famous Texas zoo has created something special for your ex-lover or significant other that will send a very serious "I want nothing to do with you ever" message this Valentine's Day.

For only $10, the San Antonio Zoo will name a cockroach after someone who used to be special to you (but not anymore) and feed it to another animal in the zoo.

It's all part of the zoo's annual fundraiser, "Cry Me a Cockroach".

The GLOBAL phenomenon is back! San Antonio Zoo hosts its Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser, where funds raised support the zoo’s vision of securing a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world! This Valentine’s, join in the fun by donating to symbolically name a cockroach, rodent, or veggie after your not-so-special someone! -sazoo.org

If you decide to feed an animal vegetables in the name of your ex, it will cost only $5. But if you would like a rodent named after your ex and fed to another zoo animal, that will set you back $25.

You'll receive a digital Valentine's Day Card and if you give the zoo staff your approval, they will send your ex a digital Valentine's Day Card as well. The card will let them know that a cockroach, rodent or veggie was named after them and fed to another animal. And get this, for $150 the San Antonio Zoo will send your ex a video of the animal eating the animal you've named after your ex!

You don't have to be present at the zoo, live in San Antonio or Texas to participate in "Cry Me a Cockroach" You can make a donation from anywhere in the world.

Watch Animal From the San Antonio Zoo Devour Other Animals NOT in the Name of Love

(Part 1)

(Part 2)