Image From Texas Zoo Has Officials Baffled

An image caught by a Texas zoo's trail camera has zoo officials wondering if it's real and if so, what is it?

A trail camera pointed toward the perimeter of a Texas zoo, shows an image of a bipedal "dog-like" creature just outside the fence that runs alongside the zoo.

The fence is 8-feet high, which will give you an idea as to how tall the creature is. It looks somewhat like a dog and the internet has been going nuts over the image since last month when it appeared on a zoo keeper's Facebook page. The image was taken the morning of May 21, 2022.

Here are photos taken on the morning of May 21. Officials are wondering if the "dog-like" creature is real or simply someone playing a prank on the zoo personnel.

A "dog-like" creature has reportedly been spotted in parts of Michigan and Wisconsin. Officials don't know if there's a connection.

Red flag is its on a trail camera Yet its only a picture and not video . Why wouldn't there be a video ? -drifteroverland

Meanwhile it's just a furry. -playboikt1312

The opinions are mixed. Some people believe it's real, others think it's someone walking around the zoo at night with a dog head over their head.