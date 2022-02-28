What Caused the Sky Over the Basin to Look Like This?

If you were driving over the Atchafalaya Basin a few weeks ago, you may have seen a weird image in the sky. Folks were pointing and looking up (while driving) over the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. The image appeared just before sunset. The sky was postcard beautiful.

In the photos, you can clearly see what appears to be the exhaust from a jet that had flown over the basin bridge. These vapor trails can also be caused by changes in air pressure from an aircraft flying just a few miles above the Earth's surface. The trail went as far as the eye could see north and south over the basin. Nothing abnormal or unusual about that. Other (less dominant) exhaust trails are also visible in the photos as well.

What did appear to be most unusual was the vertical image that sliced right through one of the exhaust trails. As one takes a good look at the untouched images, one can see that the vertical slice is different in size, shape, and color. As it cuts through the horizontal jet vapor trail, the vertical image has a defined beginning and end (unlike the enormously long horizontal vapor trails that stretched for miles and miles).

As each driver noticed the afternoon sky that day, motorists on the basin saw tons of brake lights as cars slowed down to take in the weird picturesque sky.

Folks said it looked like a cross, others said it looked like an artery that has been severed, one man said, "it looks like a sword in the sky".

Full disclosure, the images below do not begin to capture how weird the swamp sky was that day. Take a look.

Approaching the Image Above the Basin Bridge (Approximately 2 miles Away)

Approaching the Image Above the Basin Bridge (Approximately 1.5 Miles Away)

Approaching the Image Above the Basin Bridge (Approximately 1.5 Miles Away)

Approaching the Image Above the Basin Bridge (Approximately 1 Mile Away)

Note: In the above images, the white line cutting through the jet vapor trail is NOT horizontal, but instead vertical and appears out of the blue.