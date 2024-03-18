Wanted Sex Offender Found ‘Living Off the Land’ Deep in Louisiana Atchafalaya Basin

Brian Schaller, a 51-year-old wanted sex offender, was arrested in the Atchafalaya Basin by the U.S. Marshals task force on Thursday, following a tip about his whereabouts. Schaller had been living in a remote part of the swamp, Deep in the Atchafalaya Basin since January, constructing a shelter from natural materials like tree limbs, tarps, and paracord. Police say he survived by trapping small game and rodents.

Schaller's legal troubles include a 2016 conviction for receiving child pornography, along with active warrants in Tangipahoa Parish for sexual battery and oral sexual battery, and a failure to register as a sex offender in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The operation to locate and arrest Schaller was initiated after an anonymous tip received on March 12 suggested he might be in the swamp. By the next day, authorities found Schaller's makeshift dwelling and arrested him without any problems. His camp also featured traps for catching animals and an improvised alarm system made of string and aluminum cans.

With Schaller now in custody, he faces the charges against him, emphasizing the role of community involvement and swift law enforcement action in addressing such cases.

