Breaux Bridge, LA (KPEL News) - Louisiana drivers dread traveling between Lafayette and Baton Rouge on I-10. Any accident, closure or other slow down on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, which traverses both St. Martin and Iberville Parishes, can delay your trip and leave you sitting, at times, for hours on end.

Louisiana folks bound for the beaches of Alabama or Florida often choose to travel late at night or very early in the morning to avoid any snags and the heavy traffic. A number of people live in the Lafayette area but work in Baton Rouge, so they understand how important it is to time that drive just right to avoid either.YouTube, Above The Lanes

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that traffic headed both east and west in St. Martin Parish near Whiskey Bay will be impacted by a closure the week of March 4, 2024.

DOTD has arranged it so that work on most major projects takes place during the overnight hours when traffic is less likely to be severely impacted, and that is the case with this particular closure.

The right lane of both the east and westbound side of the bridge on I-10 will be closed each night between Monday and Friday (3/4-3/8) from 10 PM until 4 AM.

The good news is that if you typically travel or plan to travel on those days during those times any wait you experience may be short because there is likely to be less traffic.

Louisiana DOTD oversees more than 16,600 miles of roadway, including over 890 miles of interstate, in the state.

