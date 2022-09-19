Alabama Police Respond to a Call—A Snake in Their Own Work Restroom

Alabama Police Respond to a Call—A Snake in Their Own Work Restroom

Eufaula Alabama Police Department, Facebook

Oh no ma'am, say it isn't so Batman, snakes should not be in a toilet used by humans. But no one told that to the large Gray Rat Snake having a jolly good time in the toilet of the Eufaula, Alabama Police Department on Friday.

Most people don't look in a toilet before they sit, maybe at a gas station, but usually not in their own homes or workplace. And if you do, you would expect to see water, not a huge grey, black and white snake curled up.

Eufaula Alabama Police Department, Facebook
loading...

The Eufaula, Alabama day shift got quite a surprise when deputies discovered a Gray Rat Snake in a work restroom.

We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will recieve during our shift. Today was no exception, however a snake in the toilet wasn’t on our list of possibilities. Day shift removed the unwelcomed visitor and released it to a more suitable habitat. The snake was a harmless Gray Rat Snake. -Eufaula, Alabama Police Department

One of the officers joked about the incident saying, "In the snake's defense, he was just trying to reach the homeowner about their car’s extended warranty".

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world

Filed Under: snakes, strange things
Categories: National News, Weird News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL