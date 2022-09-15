Woman Falls Into Sinkhole After Getting Car Detailed at Dealership

Imagine picking up your new car from the dealership and in the blink of an eye, the ground opens up and swallows you. That's what happened to a customer at Frank Myers Auto Maxx in North Carolina.

Kia Long-Grant signed the leasing paperwork on a vehicle Friday. She returned on Monday to get the car detailed by the dealership. She walked out of the back door of the Winston-Salem car dealership and the ground literally opened up and swallowed her.

According to the Winston-Salem Fire Department, the parking lot sinkhole was approximately 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.

Long-Grant said the ground collapsed beneath her.

I pulled into the parking lot, got out, went into the building, came out with the salesperson and the ground collapsed beneath me. Long-Grant via WXII

Local fire officials responded quickly and the woman was removed safely with only scrapes and bruises. However, as a precaution, Long-Grant was taken to a nearby hospital which found no broken bones.

I thank God that I did not have any broken bones, just a lot of scrapes and bruises and went to the hospital. They said I was OK. I'm, you know, mentally messed up because I think everywhere I go now I'm going to fall through the ground and, that my car's gonna go through the ground. I can't sleep at night, shaken, still trembling. -Long-Grant via WXII

Kia said she's never heard of a business's parking lot caving in like that. The owner of the dealership claims a pipe collapsed underground causing the pavement to sink.

I've seen sinkholes on movies and television shows but never here and never here in Winston-Salem. Obviously, they do happen. The fire department told us that they're fairly common. But don't think it happens in the middle of any business parking lot. -Long-Grant via WXII

Long-Grant is seeking the services of an attorney.

Currently, the sinkhole is barricaded.

(WAFB, WXII)

