God of the Seas Captured in Unusual Photos

Neptune, originally known as God of fresh water in Roman times, today is simply known as God of the seas. A BBC photographer named Jeff Overs has captured a few remarkable photos of a wave that depicts the Roman God Neptune.

The consecutive photos and one video of the spectacular crashing waves were taken on the Southeastern coast of England in the East Susses town of Newhaven.

A storm was making its way through Newhaven as Overs was capturing photographs and video of crashing waves caused by the storm's winds. As the storm intensified, so did the size of the waves.

One wave, in particular, resembles the face and upper body of the Roman God Neptune. Overs captured photos back to back as the God of the sea's wave came and went in a matter of seconds as winds blew over 50 mph.

