WDSU News in New Orleans Asking What is the Strange Insect in This Video
(WDSU) Is it a mutant wasp? WDSU News in New Orleans posted a video of an insect on Facebook today asking if anyone knows the name of the weird insect in the video.
We are not 100% sure what this is, but we are 110% sure we do NOT want to be stung by it. Chime in below if you know the name of this creature. -WDSU News in New Orleans
So what do you think it is?
Jeffrey Pipes Guice, "Wasp with a stick up his ***?"
Tim May, "If you wear a mask it won’t sting you bro"
Sally Smyth, "It's beautiful!"
Rachel D Davis, "Oh noooo ! What is that ?"
Melissa Berges, "Ima go with something out of jumaji"
Dennis Chisholm, "We might eat that here in Lousiana"
Enrique Henry Ortega, "Moderna Wasp"