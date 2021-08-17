WDSU News in New Orleans Asking What is the Strange Insect in This Video

Facebook, WDSU News in New Orleans

(WDSU) Is it a mutant wasp? WDSU News in New Orleans posted a video of an insect on Facebook today asking if anyone knows the name of the weird insect in the video.

We are not 100% sure what this is, but we are 110% sure we do NOT want to be stung by it. Chime in below if you know the name of this creature. -WDSU News in New Orleans

So what do you think it is?

Jeffrey Pipes Guice, "Wasp with a stick up his ***?"

Tim May, "If you wear a mask it won’t sting you bro"

Sally Smyth, "It's beautiful!"

Rachel D Davis, "Oh noooo ! What is that ?"

Melissa Berges, "Ima go with something out of jumaji"

Dennis Chisholm, "We might eat that here in Lousiana"

Enrique Henry Ortega, "Moderna Wasp"

Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories

Filed Under: bugs, insects, strange things, wdsu
Categories: State News, Videos, Weird News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top