Two Women Tossed Out of Swing and Over the Edge of 6,300 Feet Deep Sulak Canyon

UncleRandom, Twitter

Two women who took a ride on a swing ride at Sulak Canyon in Russia are lucky to be alive after a horrible accident that sent them flying out of the swing and plunging into the Sulak Canyon.

UncleRandom, Twitter

The swing at the Sulak Canyon in Russia is very much like a swing you might find in your backyard, the only difference is that this swing takes regular people out over the Sulak Canyon which is deeper than the Grand Canyon in the United States. With every back and forth motion, riders swing out over the edge of the cliff and are not strapped in, they merely sit in the swing as a guy pushes them like kids in a playground. Keep in mind Sulak Canyon is 6,300 feet deep.

UncleRandom, Twitter

WARNING

This video shows two women excitedly sitting in the swing as it goes back and forth, taking them over the edge of the canyon with every back and forth motion. They are having a great time until one of the ropes on the swing snaps sending both women out of the swing and into the canyon below.

Luckily both women landed on a narrow decking platform under the edge of the cliff and survived with only minor injuries.

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today

Stacker, set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans, Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.
Filed Under: Russia, strange things, Thrill Ride
Categories: Videos, Weird News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top