Newborn Baby Appears to Say ‘Hello’ in Viral Video [WATCH]

YouTube via Caster Clips

Did this really happen?

A newborn baby appears to tell someone "hello" in a video that has gone viral and now the world is trying to figure out what is going on here.

Now, because this is on the internet, I'll proceed with caution, but this precious baby does appear to respond to the person talking to her.

Sure, she may just be cooing, but it sure sounds like the baby responds by saying "hello".

YouTube

I'm sure the critics on social media will downplay this adorable video, but I love it anytime a baby responds and if the baby is just cooing, it is still very precious.

So, turn up the volume and you all be the judge here.

I do ask if a baby would tell you "hello," would you respond back and try to converse with him or her? Or would you simply ask yourself if you're just hearing things?

 

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.
Filed Under: baby, family
Categories: Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top