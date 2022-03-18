8-Month-Old Infant Found Alive in an Empty Field Near a Church

(WAFB) An 8-month-old infant was found in an empty field near a church in Baton Rouge on Wednesday. Officials say the baby wasn't even crying.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department, 8-month-old Niguel Jackson was found due to efforts from Baton Rouge PD, Baton Rouge Fire Department, Parish Search and Rescue, East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office, Emergency Medical Services and Acadian Ambulance.

Baby Niguel went missing on Tuesday. Temperatures had fallen into the 50s.

After locating the infant using a police helicopter, officials reported, the baby wasn't crying and called the discovery a "miracle".

The infant was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. Everyone involved in the rescue was amazed that baby Niguel was found in good health after being left unprotected in the field alone overnight.

Officials believe Niguel's mother may have medical issues. She reported the infant missing to a local fire station. The next morning she led police to a nearby church. Baby Niguel was found in a field by the church.

Thank God this baby was found alive and safe. -Oralia O.

CHARGES should be pressed...you can't just leave your baby! -Cheryl H.

At least the mom was able to tell authorities about the baby's whereabouts. Praise God! -Donna M.

I'm so happy to know there is still good people in this world. Thank you guys for finding that beautiful baby. -Lazree T.

Are you kidding me? No charges? I don't give a crap what medical issues postpartum the mother had. That baby was left in a field, just dumped like garbage and no one is held responsible? You have got to be kidding me I'm disgusted and furious. -Teresa Z.

An investigation is ongoing.

