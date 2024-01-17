Three Injured in Fire That Destroyed Crowley, Louisiana Home

A home in Crowley was destroyed in a fire yesterday and sent three people to the hospital.

According to Crowley Fire Chief Louis Romero, the fire happened at a mobile home located on Avenue E just after noon on Tuesday, January 16.

“We fought the fire. It was a trailer house. The trailer house was fully engulfed,” Romero told KLFY News.

Romero said that two people were taken to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance and a third was taken to the hospital by a relative.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but the state fire marshal's office is investigating.

“State Fire Marshal was contacted. They came out and we turned the scene over to the fire marshal for the fire marshal to do the investigation,” said Romero.

This fire was one of a dozen emergencies in Acadia Parish during the freezing weather over the last couple of days.

Romero said that in less than one day, his department has working non-stop for emergencies because of the extremely cold temperatures.

