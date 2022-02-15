Here is a List of the Most Popular Names of Louisiana Dudes Born in the ’80s

If you're a guy who was born in Louisiana in the 1980s, there's a really good chance your name is on this list.

Our friends at KLFY published a list of names (via Stacker) that may sound familiar—especially if you were an '80s baby and a child of the '90s. I fall into the aforementioned category and this list reads more like a nostalgic roll call of my homeroom class than a list of compiled data from the Social Security Administration.

So, just how predictable is this list of boy names from the '80s in Louisiana? Well, as a dude who was born in the early 1980s, I can confirm that my (real) name is in the top 5.

If you listen to my morning show, you will also notice that my Morning Buzz co-host's name is at the top of the list.

But if you're a guy who was born in the 1980s, where does your name fall on this list. If you're married to a guy from Louisiana who was born in the '80s, where does his name pop up?

KLFY has a list of the top 50, but here's a quick glance at the top 10 (and their corresponding nicknames, short versions)

Christopher (Chris) Michael (Mike, Mikey) Joshua (Josh) Brandon James (Jim, Jimmy) John (Johnny) Matthew (Matt) Justin David (Dave, Davey) Robert (Rob, Robby, Bob, Bobby)

One quick takeaway is that this list doesn't include any of the popular "Cajun" names (ex: Beau, Jacques, Louis, etc.) but that doesn't mean they wouldn't show up somewhere outside of the top 50.

Basically, this list probably looks similar in every state but there were a few names that I thought would be a LOT higher.

For instance, I could remember having multiple Jareds in every class from grade school through high school. The same goes for Chad—but both showed up around the #40 mark.

I thought for sure Dustin would show up at least somewhere between 10-20 but it landed at #25.

Kevin is another one that I thought would land higher, but ended up just outside of the top 20.

Check out the entire list here, and tell me where your or your spouse's name landed. Was it higher or lower than expected? Did it land on the top 50 at all?

I guess we'll do girl names next, right? Stay tuned!