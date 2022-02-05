‘Bad Mom’ Forgets It’s School Picture Day – Hilarity Ensues

What is the deal with photographs? For some people, they seem to be the very essence of our reason for being on the planet. Every day we are subjected to poorly staged images of groups of people smiling while holding a large check or sticking a silver shovel in the ground, Why? I guess it's proof that we've justified our existence for at least that day.

Some of us don't need that validation. Or, more honestly some of us were traumatized as children by photographers. At my house, I have a "charming" portrait of my son crying his eyes out while all dressed in his Easter finery because the photographer scared him with a strange looking puppet.

For most of us, our most traumatic picture experiences as adults are usually found on our driver's license or passport. There is just something about being photographed for a government document that just makes all of us look silly.

But feeling silly is nothing compared to the horror that we as parents feel when we are supposed to prepare our children for a photograph and we forget. Raise your hand if you have ever sent your child to school not knowing that the day in question was school picture day.

It's happened at my house and it happened when I was a kid too. So it's not a new problem but still, schools insist on taking our kid's pictures and then use peer pressure to make us buy the prints of photos we don't like. Okay, maybe that is just me. Maybe you like your school photos.

But you don't love your school photos the way the Internet is loving this great shot from TikTok user @paigepuhlease. She has amassed several million views on one particular TikTok video she posted. It's the video of her toddler's school picture. A school picture that was taken on a day that @paigepuhlease totally forgot about.

Hence you get a picture of a very cute child in what appears to be a very inappropriate t-shirt.

So, could the photographer, a teacher, a janitor, a random passerby not notice what was about to happen and stop that picture from being made? Sure, they could have but it's "picture day" and we are all supposed to lose our minds because we're getting a picture taken.

We are such silly geese when it comes to pictures.

As you might imagine the Internet had a field day with the unfortunate photo. Which gave @paigepuhlease reason to post this follow up.

So, for all the moms and dads who didn't know it was picture day because, if we are being honest, we don't really know what day it is anyway it's okay. Sometimes life is full of faux pas and those little miscalculations become some of the bigger moments in our lives. I don't know of a time when I would ever have a million people ever give a darn about anything I did and this little girl managed to do that before the age of four.

Heck, I couldn't even get that kind of attention if some even individual photoshopped my oversized head on someone else's body. What kind of a deranged person would do such a thing?

Embrace the screw-ups and pass them on to your children. It's what your parent did for you and you should do the same. There may be no "you" in awkward but there's a lot of awkward in you.