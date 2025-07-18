BATON ROUGE (KPEL) — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a local man after obtaining a search warrant that uncovered disturbing content in a Dropbox folder.

Tip From the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Triggers Investigation

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip regarding a 15-minute video of child sexual abuse that had been uploaded online in January.

The victim's mother shared that Jonathan Doyle is a full-time truck driver who loves riding his motorcycle and spending time with family.

According to WAFB, authorities launched an investigation, during which they discovered an email address that was traced to the file that was uploaded.

The email account was linked to Leonard Williams Coston, age 40, from Baton Rouge.

Over 50 Exploitative Videos Reportedly Discovered

Authorities reportedly found over 50 videos containing sexually explicit content involving girls and boys under the age of 13.

Coston was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday. He faces 57 counts of pornography involving juveniles, as reported by WAFB.

Louisiana Law: Serious Penalties for Child Exploitation

In Louisiana, possession or distribution of child pornography involving juveniles under 13 can lead to 20 years of imprisonment per count, with a mandatory minimum of 10 years without parole (La. R.S. 14:81.1).

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact local authorities or report tips through NCMEC’s CyberTipline.

