Baton Rouge Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges – Mugshot Stirs Up Social Media

After a Baton Rouge man was arrested on child pornography charges, his mugshot has gotten many on social media talking. According to reports, 28-year-old Kalen Woodward has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

Investigators recently obtained a warrant to arrest Woodward after an investigation began back in September of 2021 per the report. Investigators had learned that the man was distributing child pornography via social media according to the below report.

The report says that Louisiana State Police worked with the FBI to arrest Woodward after learning that he had participated in the distribution of child pornography. The 28-year-old has reportedly been charged with three counts of Distribution of Pornography Involving Juveniles per the report.

