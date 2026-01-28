A Baton Rouge middle school counselor who had recently been placed on administrative leave amid allegations involving a minor has been found dead, according to officials.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed the body of 44-year-old Quinton Dixon was discovered Wednesday afternoon inside an unused building at the former Glen Oaks Middle School campus. Authorities say the cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

Counselor Was On Administrative Leave

Dixon was employed as a counselor at Westdale Middle Magnet School. School system officials had previously placed him on leave after he was accused of inappropriately messaging a minor.

Court records cited in reports show an arrest warrant was filed the same day Dixon was found, listing four counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Documents allege Dixon sent inappropriate messages through social media to a 14-year-old girl over a period of several weeks, including

Get our free mobile app

Investigation Ongoing

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the death and has indicated they believe it to be a suicide. Officials say no additional details are being released at this time.

Authorities have not indicated whether any additional individuals are connected to the case. The investigation remains active.