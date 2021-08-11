Baton Rouge Area High School Goes To Virtual Learning In First Week Due To COVID

Multiple outlets are reporting that a high school in Louisiana has moved to virtual learning within the first week of classes due to COVID cases on campus. Ascension Catholic High School was forced to cancel their football jamboree as they send students back home.

See the initial report that came out via @WAFB on Twitter here.

See another report on the story from @WBRZ via Twitter below.

According to these reports, Ascension Catholic High School in the Diocese of Baton Rouge discovered two positive COVID case among students during the first week of classes. Through contact tracing, the school discovered 13 more cases.

In class learning for ninth through twelfth graders will be suspended until August 18, 2021 as the diocese hopes to halt the spread before any other students contract COVID. Unfortunately, the football jamboree for the school has also been suspended as a result.

A tough start to the school year for these students who were hoping to start out on a good note. The football jamboree for high-schoolers is always an important moment for the year, but students at ACHS will unfortunately not get that experience this year.

I wish the best to those students that are recovering from COVID and hope we don't have to hear about any more schools around the state shutting down in-class learning this early in the year. Unfortunately with the spread of the virus as rampant as it is in Louisiana, we may be looking at similar situations happening across the state in coming weeks.

Lowering a Child’s Stress and Anxiety When Returning Back to School

5 Things That Made Us Excited For Back To School That Kids These Days Will Never Experience