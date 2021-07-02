Baton Rouge Mayor Challenges Mayor of New Orleans
The challenge is on between Louisiana's 2 largest cities. Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has issued a challenge to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to see which city can get to a higher fully vaccinated rate over the next 30 days.
New Orleans has a head start as the latest Department of Health stats show Orleans Parish has a fully vaccinated rate of more than 48% while East Baton Rouge Parish is at just below 40%.
fully vaccinated rate in Caddo ParishBossier Parish
Here are the numbers for other area parishes:
Bienville Parish 27.45%
Claiborne Parish 27.78%
De Soto Parish 26.80%
Natchitoches Parish 28.67%
Red River Parish 22.69%
Sabine Parish 23.26%
Webster Parish 28.54%
