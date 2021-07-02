Baton Rouge Mayor Challenges Mayor of New Orleans

The challenge is on between Louisiana's 2 largest cities. Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has issued a challenge to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to see which city can get to a higher fully vaccinated rate over the next 30 days.

New Orleans has a head start as the latest Department of Health stats show Orleans Parish has a fully vaccinated rate of more than 48% while East Baton Rouge Parish is at just below 40%.

Here are the numbers for other area parishes:

Bienville Parish 27.45%

Claiborne Parish 27.78%

De Soto Parish 26.80%

Natchitoches Parish 28.67%

Red River Parish 22.69%

Sabine Parish 23.26%

Webster Parish 28.54%

