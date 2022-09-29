A pediatric cardiologist at Baton Rouge's Our Lady of the Lake has been fired amid an investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office into child pornography charges.

Antonio Felipe Belda was arrested by deputies on Wednesday at his home in the Hundred Oaks area of Baton Rouge. The residence was raided earlier in the day.

Deputies told Baton Rouge TV station WBRZ that they found hundreds of sexually explicit images and videos involving juvenile girls who appear to be under the age of 12.

Belda was charged with 130 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 50 counts of video voyeurism.

The investigation began on September 6 when the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children received a tip.

According to deputies, it is not believed that any of Belda's patients were involved nor any files were created at hospital properties.

"The investigation is ongoing but there is no indication that any equipment was utilized at the hospital," an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

Our Lady of the Lake issued the following statement on Wednesday afternoon regarding Belda's arrest and termination:

We are shocked to learn of the disturbing allegations against one of our recently employed physicians. When we became aware of these charges and arrest at his home this morning, the physician was immediately terminated with no further patient or staff contact. Our physician hiring process is extremely rigorous and includes background checks, multiple reference checks and other nationally recognized best practices. We will continue to cooperate fully with our law enforcement partners. As always, the safety and care of our patients and team members is our top priority.

This is a developing story and we will update it as new information becomes available.