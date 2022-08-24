Baton Rouge Resident Voices Frustrations after Shooting Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

After reports came out regarding a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge, one resident is voicing her frustrations over the crime across the city. See her emotional statement plus more details here.

"We need to clean up. Because black lives matter, but black lives are being lost... over bulls#@*"

Twitter via @senatorhollins Twitter via @senatorhollins loading...

According to reports from WAFB, one person is dead and another was left injured following a double-shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, August 24th.

Authorities reportedly say that 24-year-old Kevonta Veals died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The other victim in the incident has reportedly been taken to the hospital to be treated for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives say that the shots may have been fired from a passing vehicle, per reports.

Baton Rouge Resident Voices Frustrations After Fatal Shooting

While this incident occurred in Baton Rouge, it is no secret that gun violence has been a persisting issue for the entire state of Louisiana. Here in Lafayette, a recent shooting at the Mall of Acadiana followed an altercation at a barber shop near the food court.

Residents of the state are clearly fed-up with the crime and violence plaguing the streets, that includes one Baton Rouge woman who let her thoughts be heard.

See the video of the woman's statement from @senatorhollins of WAFB on Twitter below.

As the woman explains in her statement, the public feels as though something needs to be done to clean up the crime in Baton Rouge.

See the full report on today's shooting below from @WAFB on Twitter.