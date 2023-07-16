LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Johnston Street has been quite the hotspot for traffic construction this summer.

It was only a month ago that a key stretch of the heavily-traveled road closed down the southbound lanes near Our Savior's Church Midtown, close to Arnould Boulevard, as the road buckled under the summer heat.

The J-Turn construction has caused traffic closures on Johnston Street for months as several intersections of the road between its intersection with Ambassador Caffery and the Lafayette-Vermilion Parish line are being converted into J-turns. During this time, nighttime construction at the Johnston Street-Ambassador Caffery Parkway intersection caused early morning traffic to have to detour, which local police and traffic officials did a great job of doing for that traffic.

Well, beginning tonight (Sunday) there are more traffic closures scheduled for that busy intersection and for another stretch of Johnston Street.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

There will be intermittent lane closures happening until Friday morning - between 7:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. each night this week. DOTD officials say that, at certain times, drivers will not be able to cross Johnston Street and will not be able to make left turns onto Johnston Street from Ambassador Caffery. The detour will be similar to last time when drivers were required to turn right onto Johnston Street.

There will also be intermittent lane closures happening on Johnston Street from Goudchaux Drive to Ridge Road during those same hours - 7:30 p.m. till 6:30 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning. As you can see in the map below, Johnston Street's intersections with Goudchaux Drive and Ridge Road are indicated by the two markers at the end of the snapshot.

Johnston Street from Goudchaux Drive to Ridge Road, google maps Johnston Street from Goudchaux Drive to Ridge Road, google maps loading...

Emergency vehicles will have access to these areas.

DOTD workers will be performing milling and asphalt operations at the Johnston/Ambasssador intersection.

LA 353 at LA 94, google street view LA 353 at LA 94, google street view loading...

Drainage Work Causing Closures on LA 353 (Prairie Highway) in Lafayette, Louisiana

Louisiana Highway 353 runs in Lafayette and St. Martin Parishes. The Prairie Highway - approximately 2.3 miles southeast of LA 94 (Carmel Drive) is closed to vehicular traffic as DOTD crews have started the installation of a new drainage structure crossing under LA 353.

LA 353, google maps LA 353, google maps loading...

Detour for Southeast-bound Traffic: Carmel Drive northeast to LA 31 (Main Highway), south to LA 353 (Cypress Island Highway)

Detour for Northwest-bound Traffic: LA 353 (Cypress Island Highway) south to LA 31 (Main Highway), north to LA 94 (Carmel Drive) and west to LA 353 (Prairie Highway)

Emergency vehicles do not have access to the area.

This closure is scheduled to last until 5:00 a.m. Monday, July 31.

Alternating Lane Closures Happening On Cameron Street For Next 2 Months

There are nightly lane closures happening on US 90 (Cameron Street) between Andres Street and Wilfred Road. These closures are happening eastbound and westbound and will last until Friday, August 11, as workers are performing milling, asphalt overlay, and striping operations.

US 90 between Andres Road and Alfred Street, google maps US 90 between Andres Road and Alfred Street, google maps loading...

These lane closures are happening during the following times:

• Sunday – Thursday: 7:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

• Friday - Saturday: 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

There is no detour route as the road is open to regular traffic with a 14 ft. lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the workzone during lane closure hours. Emergency vehicles will have access to the area, but may encounter delays.

