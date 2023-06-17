LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - As one traffic project closes on Johnston Street in Lafayette, another continues for the upcoming week.

On Thursday night, an asphalt blow-up caused an emergency closure on Johnston Street near Arnold Boulevard. Fortunately, Louisiana DOTD crews were able to work through the scorching heat on Friday and open the roadway Saturday morning.

If you head further south on Johnston Street, you will run into some more construction: the J-turn project. There is still quite a bit of work to do to complete it as crews will be performing overnight work in a couple of areas:

Johnston Street J-Turns at Sears Drive : Closed nightly on Monday until Friday (June 19-23) from 9:30 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.. During this closure, only right turns from Sears Drive onto Johnston street will be permitted.

: Closed nightly on Monday until Friday (June 19-23) from 9:30 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.. During this closure, only right turns from Sears Drive onto Johnston street will be permitted. Johnston Street J-Turns at South City Parkway/Duhon Road : Closed nightly on Sunday until Friday (June 18-23) from 9:30 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. During this closure, only right turns from South City Parkway/Duhon Road onto Johnston Street will be permitted.

Johnston Street at Southcity Parkway/Duhon Road Intersection

This week, crews will be focusing on laying asphalt and installing striping at the J-Turns.

Emergency vehicles will have access to these areas but may encounter delays.

Evangeline Thruway

Tree Removal on the Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette, Louisiana

At the beginning of June, KPEL News reported on a tree removal that caused a daytime traffic closure on the Evangeline Thruway between Mudd Avenue and E. Simcoe Street

As you can see, the process was done correctly and safely.

