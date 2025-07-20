LAFAYETTE, La. – A violent altercation at a popular Lafayette business left one man seriously injured and another facing criminal charges, according to police.

The incident took place in the 100 block of Bertrand Drive, where a large police presence had witnesses concerned on Saturday night (July 19). Social media buzzed with speculation after a Facebook post from My Hood Lit showed a graphic image of the scene, sparking rumors of someone "being taken away on a stretcher."

We reached out to Lafayette Police, who released an official statement through Detective Ken Handy, clarifying the situation.

“Off-duty security responded to a fight in progress,” Handy said. “Upon arriving on scene, both subjects were located and arrested. One subject was issued a summons. The subject that was issued a summons also had a protruding eyeball. I assume this individual later received medical treatment. The other subject was arrested for second degree battery and booked into LPCC.”

Authorities confirmed that no additional suspects were involved or wanted at this time.

As of now, the investigation appears to be closed with charges filed and medical care received by the injured individual.

