Best Haunted Houses in Louisiana 2025

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Now that we're in October, it's full-on Halloween Season in Louisiana!

Whether you love haunted houses for a mix of psychological, social, and entertainment reasons, they’re basically a safe way to feel fear and excitement...you just have to keep telling yourself "It's not real...it's not real".

Recently Louisiana ranked Number 1 in America for having the most Halloween Spirit, and our fantastic Halloween haunted houses prove it.

But, with so many throughout The Pelican State, which ones are considered to be the best of the best?

Best Haunted House Louisiana 2025

Halloween in Louisiana is a huge deal. You'll find amazing haunted houses all throughout, in almost every town and city large and small.

There are some Louisiana haunted houses that have built up quite a reputation over the years, not only in Louisiana but many routinely gain National acclaim.

Let's take a look at 5 Halloween haunted houses in Louisiana widely considered to be the best.

1. 13th Gate - Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Ah yes, the mighty 13th Gate. This is considered to be the premier haunted Halloween attraction in Louisiana.

For over 30 years The 13th Gate has been terrorizing haunted house lovers, even gaining National attention as one the best haunted attractions in the U.S.

The 13th Gate is located at 832 Saint Philip Street, downtown Baton Rouge in the old Steinberg's Sporting Goods building.

For times and ticket information, head over to 13thgate.com.

2. The Mortuary Haunted House - New Orleans, Louisiana

Located at 4800 Canal St in New Orleans, The Mortuary Haunted House is known for offering a multi-level haunted house experience, all inside a historic, former actual New Orleans mortuary.

For times and tickets head over to mortuary.net.

3. Fright Trail - Scott, Louisiana

After 14 years, Fright Trail in Scott has become quite the Halloween destination.

Located at 5401 Cameron St, Scott, Fright Trail provides some of the best scares you can hope to find in the Acadiana area.

From frighttrail.com -

Fright Trail is recognized as one of Louisiana’s most fun, scariest & best loved Haunted Halloween attractions. Experience something different and enter 20 acres of deep, dark, woods inhabited by creatures of the night. So much fun it lays all others to rest.

For times and tickets, go to frighttrail.com.

4. Dark Woods Haunted Attraction - Natchitoches, Louisiana

Dark Woods Haunted Attraction in Natchitoches is certainly worth a Halloween road trip.

Located at The Dark Woods Adventure Park, they offer two haunted attractions.

From darkwoodspark.com -

Experience a living, breathing nightmare with character actors, realistic sets, and Hollywood-style effects. Will you survive the onslaught of carnage and ensnaring spirits or succumb to the madness?

For times and tickets, visit darkwoodspark.com.

5. RISE Haunted House - 10342 Highway 442 W, Tickfaw, Louisiana

At RISE Haunted House in Tangipahoa Parish, you'll find a Haunted House and Haunted Hayride.

RISE Haunted House prides itself on their set designs, top-notch Holly level makeup and costumes, and having a fantastic crew and cast.

For times and tickets, visit risehauntedhouse.com.