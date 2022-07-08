Bad news for pizza lovers in the Shreveport area. No pizza restaurants in Louisiana makes the list of the best pizza's in the country. Only three Texas pizzerias make the list of the top 50 pizza spots in the U.S.

New York state takes up several spots on the list. Chicago lands a few of the tops spots. Across the southern states, only Florida has top pizza spots on the list and the majority of those are in Miami. There is also one spot in Key West on the list. For our region, you would have to travel to Dallas, San Antonio or Austin to try the Italian food website's top contenders. Partenope Ristorante makes the list at #17. The pizzeria boasts pizza representing "the purest spirit from Napoli with tradition and care." Partenope Ristorante is located at 1903 Main Street in Dallas in the downtown area.

Bufalina Due in Austin also makes the list, checking in at #39. This pizza spot is on Burnet Road in the Brentwood area. They serve Neapolitan pizza baked in a wood-burning oven.

They also offer an extensive wine list and have been featured in Texas Monthly, the Huffington Post and Food and Wine Magazine.

Il Forno of San Antonio checks in at #32 on the list of the best pizzerias in the nation. This top spot is located at 122 Nogalitos Street in the center of San Antonio.

Il Forno specializes in "scratch-made pizza with house made coppa, prosciutto, pepperoni, and other meats."

Click here to see the full list of top pizza spots.

California had 9 pizzerias on the list with most of them in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

