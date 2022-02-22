After sending out an Instagram message that some feel was a farewell, speculation on where Aaron Rodgers will play next season continued its rampant pace.

Then, he appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, shedding little light about his future.

So where will the NFL MVP play next season?

Based on Bookies.com oddsmakers, there are a few strong candidates.

Betting Odds on What Team Aaron Rodgers Will Play For Next Season

Maddenisms: The 25 Best John Madden Quotes

25 Highest Paid NFL Players of All-Time

Photos That Encapsulate The Sadness of Cowboys Fans