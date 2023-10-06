Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - People in south Louisiana know the cooler weather means festival season is ramping up. You can enjoy at least four celebrations this weekend, and one of them has some exciting changes.

Louisiana Cattle Festival

The 73rd Louisiana Cattle Festival in Abbeville gets kicking Friday and continues through Sunday. This year's bovine celebration mooooooves to downtown Abbeville and Magdalene Square. And it's FREE! Three days, ten bands, and lots of food and fun. Geno, Jared Lane, Dustin Sonnier, Gyth Rigdon... that's just a few of the great Louisiana artists you'll see!

Latin Festival

The Latin Festival changed things up last year. They now exist under the Festival International de Louisiane umbrella, utilizing the resources of Acadiana's most popular festival to amp it up. Organizers decided to take advantage of the excitement of Downtown Alive and have scheduled it during DTA hours on Friday. The Latin Festival opens at 5:45 at Parc International in downtown Lafayette with a fantastic slate of Hispanic entertainment.

Robert's Cove Germanfest

To the northwest of Rayne sits the German-bred community of Roberts Cove. The first weekend of October each year, the Germanfest lineup includes German music and dancers, German beer, and authentic German food. Organizers and volunteers celebrate their German culture, and it's one of the most family-friendly festivals in Acadiana. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to sit under the beautiful oak tree and let the children enjoy fun jumps and activities. The festival runs Saturday and Sunday on the grounds of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

International French Bread Festival

Head to the Main Street pavilion in Jeanerette for the inaugural International French Bread Festival on Saturday. From poboys to bread pudding, French bread is always the start of something good, so we are excited to see how this new festival develops. Go check it out, eat something good, and dance off the calories.

And get ready! Festivals Acadiens et Creoles cranks up at Girard Park next weekend, October 13-15, at Girard Park!