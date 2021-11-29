Watch Ragin’ Cajuns Head Coach Billy Napier Get Emotional Talking About UL Senior Class

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns senior football players defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks 21-16 on their big day.

Senior Day is always special at Cajun Field because players who have given it their all throughout their college careers are able to get recognized individually in front of their home crowd of family, fans, and loved ones.

On Saturday, 20 seniors were honored at Cajun Field during the pre-game.

Among the senior class was Levi Lewis, starting quarterback for the Ragin' Cajuns.

Even though the Cajuns pulled off the win to make it 11 in a row, bringing the Cajuns to 8-0 in conference play—it wasn't the prettiest of performances.

While Coach Billy Napier acknowledged the ugly win, he also wanted it to be known that it didn't take away from the important day for his seniors.

Speaking of 11 in a row, UL Athletic Director Dr. Bryan Maggard called it (sort of).

The Ragin' Cajuns were able to pull off something that has never been done before in UL football history: They went undefeated in the Sun Belt Conference on an incredible run that fans should be proud of. Coach Billy Napier was definitely proud of his guys as he choked up while speaking about his seniors on what he called "an emotional day."

Of course, all of this comes in the midst of rumors of where Napier could end up next season due to programs like LSU, Florida, and others looking for new head coaches targeting the Ragin' Cajuns play-caller. While the college football world has been focused on developments on where Napier could end up, Napier is simply focused on his team who is looking ahead to a Sunbelt Championship game at Cajun Field.

There will be plenty of time later to talk shop on what sideline Napier ends up coaching on next season. For now, it's all about celebrating this win, this team, and finishing this historic Ragin' Cajuns season on a high note.