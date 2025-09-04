LOUISIANA (KPEL) — While pumpkin spice always dominates fall menus from coffee shops to bakeries, Blue Bell took a more Southern approach with its latest flavor release.

Wednesday, the Texas-based creamery teased what appeared to be a pie-flavored ice cream, and Blue Bell fans quickly began trying to piece together what which fall dessert staple it could be.

Blue Bell Teased the Drop, and Fans Went Wild

Blue Bell teased the new release on social media, and fans wasted no time trying to crack the code with the photo they shared.

Amanda B. pleaded, “Pecan pie??? Please not pumpkin.”

Alesia D. said, “That’s gotta be a pecan, right?!”

Zachary C. guessed correctly, writing, “Oh.. Let me guess...pecan pie.”

Lacy A. was clear on what she didn’t want: “If it’s pumpkin somethin’ I’ll be upset… lol”

While pumpkin lovers chimed in too, many fans were clearly rooting for something more unique to Southern roots, and no surprise, Blue Bell delivered.

Blue Bell Released New Classic Pecan Pie Flavor

Check your local grocery store for the newest Blue Bell flavor, Classic Pecan Pie, just in time for fall, but only for a limited time.

We need a slice of a warm, homemade pecan pie to pair with what is expected to be the perfect fall flavor stat for research, of course.

Rouses Markets is stocking their shelves with pints and half-gallons of the Classic Pecan Pie flavor, but you can find it where you typically buy your Blue Bell ice cream, too.