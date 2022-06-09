Bob Saget’s Brentwood, California Home for Sale for $7.765 Million [Photos]

Bob Saget's Brentwood, California home where he lived for nearly the past 20 years up until he passed away has just hit the market. Let's take a look...

Bought in 2003 for $2.895 million, Bob Saget's Brentwood home of nearly 20 years has just been put on the market.

The listing is being handled by Saget's nephew, Adam Saget of Compass.

Saget's home features six bedrooms, six 1/2 bathrooms, and clocks in at 6,600 square feet sitting on a third of an acre near the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California.

The property also features a guest house and pool.

As a lover of technology, Saget's former home 1016 N Bundy Dr comes equipped with some of the best smart home tech on the market.

From nypost.com -

"One particular feature of the home includes Elan smart home technology — super-premium home automation that controls nearly every use."

The house has been renovated multiple times over the past 20 years so it's pretty much move-in-ready.

The listing for Saget's house on realtor.com estimates the monthly note would cost you nearly $43,000.

That's right, close to $43,000 a month.

Bob Saget's house is currently listed at $7.76 million.



The estimated total due at closing is $1,863,600.

You can see the full listing and more photos over at realtor.com.

Saget tragically passed away in January of this year as a result of head trauma while on tour.

