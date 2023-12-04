Body Discovered in Rayne Field, Police Investigating

Local authorities in Rayne are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found in a field. According to KLFY, the Rayne Police Department was alerted to the situation on Monday, December 4, following a distressing call received around 2:30 p.m.

The call, which came in precisely at 2:36 p.m., reported an unresponsive man located off the Mervine Kahn Extension, near the railroad tracks. Upon their arrival, Rayne police, along with medical personnel, found the man and pronounced him dead at the scene, a confirmation made by the Acadia Parish Coroner's Office.

At this time, details remain scarce. KLFY reports that the identity of the deceased individual has not been released, and authorities have yet to determine the cause of death. The Rayne Police Department's detectives have taken charge of the investigation, working to piece together details and events that led to the grim discovery.

The Rayne Police Department continues to investigate and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.