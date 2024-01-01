A shooting in Rayne, Louisiana late on New Year's Eve has left one man dead.

Chief Carroll Stelly of the Rayne Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Lyman Avenue on December 31, 2023, at 11:05 pm.

When officers arrived on the scene, a man was found with several gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to Oschner Acadia General Hospital in Crowley where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased man has been identified as 36-year-old Harry L Richard Jr from Rayne.

The case remains under active investigation and the Rayne Police Department said that arrests are expected soon.

In the meantime, police are asking for any witnesses who left the scene to come forward. They can contact the Rayne Police Department at 337-334-4215.

We will update this story when new information becomes available.